WKN: 898037 ISIN: FI0009900401 
Frankfurt
29.04.20
16:19 Uhr
38,500 Euro
+1,700
+4,62 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2020 | 07:53
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC WITHDRAWS ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY THE CORONA PANDEMIC

OLVI PLC Stock Exchange Release 30 April 2020 at 8:50 am

OLVI PLC WITHDRAWS ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY THE CORONA PANDEMIC

In its Financial Statements Bulletin (27 February 2020), Olvi plc estimated that operating profit for 2020 would remain on the previous year's good level.

The authorities have closed down a number of sales channels in many of Olvi's main market areas, and in spite of increased retail sales, this imposes a challenge on predicting the development of profitability particularly within the next few months. Due to this, Olvi Group withdraws its earnings guidance for 2020.

OLVI PLC
Lasse Aho
Managing Director

Further information:




Olvi plc

Lasse Aho
Managing Director
telephone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.olvi.fi

