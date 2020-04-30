Olvi Oyj: OLVI PLC WITHDRAWS ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY THE CORONA PANDEMIC

OLVI PLC Stock Exchange Release 30 April 2020 at 8:50 am

OLVI PLC WITHDRAWS ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO THE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY THE CORONA PANDEMIC

In its Financial Statements Bulletin (27 February 2020), Olvi plc estimated that operating profit for 2020 would remain on the previous year's good level.

The authorities have closed down a number of sales channels in many of Olvi's main market areas, and in spite of increased retail sales, this imposes a challenge on predicting the development of profitability particularly within the next few months. Due to this, Olvi Group withdraws its earnings guidance for 2020.

OLVI PLC

Lasse Aho

Managing Director



