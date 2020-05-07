Tatari Launches App Event Metrics for Brands with Android or iOS Applications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Tatari, the leading data and analytics platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today released app event metrics from streaming TV on the Tatari dashboard, which allows brands to measure the cost for every install and lower-funnel event on Android or iOS applications. Brands will not only have access to metrics on a view-through basis (the industry standard), but also on an incremental basis, a method proprietary to Tatari that more precisely measures TV ad response with new consumers.

With this increased visibility into results for people who install or take action within an app, Tatari clients can now better optimize their portfolio and creatives and drive higher ROI from both linear and streaming TV advertising.

"I'm delighted to offer brands better visibility into the effectiveness of their TV investments toward driving app installs," said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO at Tatari.

When Tatari clients log in to Tatari's dashboard and change their upper funnel metric settings to "Install," their dashboard will immediately reflect app event metrics. In the dashboard, they will be able to see install response, conversion rate as well as lift and response by publisher and creative over time.

Tatari integrates with leading mobile attribution partners such as Adjust, AppsFlyer, Branch, Kochava and Singular. This makes integrating with Tatari as easy as just a few clicks, and brands can immediately start understanding mobile attribution within Tatari's platform.

"The ability for us to measure the cost per install and lower funnel KPIs on streaming TV is critical for optimizing our advertising strategy," said Brooke O'Brien, Marketing Manager at Ibotta. "With access to this in our Tatari dashboard, we'll be able to see performance results allowing us to make much better decisions with our TV campaigns for Ibotta."

Tatari is a data & analytics company focused on buying and measuring ads across linear, streaming, and programmatic TV. Clients include established brands such as Roman, Daily Harvest, Calm and Dave.com. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with further offices in Santa Monica, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv.

Tatari launches app event metrics from streaming TV on the Tatari dashboard, allowing brands to measure the cost for every install and lower-funnel event on Android or iOS applications.

