Silicon Valley Firm Roambee and Etisalat Bring IoT Monitoring for Goods, Assets, and Workers to the Middle East as Preferred Partners

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee today announced that they are working under a preferential agreement with Etisalat, one of the leading telecom service providers in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. Etisalat has chosen Silicon Valley based Roambee Corporation to deliver IoT solutions for monitoring goods (such as containers, pallets, packages), assets (such as field equipment), and workers (in construction, at warehouses, and ports) in the region.

Enterprises in construction, logistics, manufacturing, public transportation, and other industries are looking to improve visibility of their workers and leased or rented equipment in the field to improve utilization and productivity. This solution enables these companies to digitally transform their operations with ease.

In Middle East & Africa, timely logistics is critical to bring essential commodities ranging from foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and industrial goods via road, rail, air, and ocean from around the globe. The Etisalat and Roambee joint solution offers real-time location, accurate arrival time predictions, and live condition analytics (temperature, humidity, and handling data) to minimize unpredictability and make supply chains more efficient.

This preferred partnership is set to eliminate IoT adoption hurdles by offering an "out-of-the-box" service that bundles readily-deployable sensor hardware, IoT connectivity, IoT platform, actionable analytics, and 24x7 control-tower monitoring to mitigate business risk. With zero upfront investment and a completely managed service model, enterprises can start monitoring their goods, assets, and workers in less than $1 a day.

Alberto Araque, Vice President of Etisalat Digital said, "Together we can provide industry specific solutions for utilities, construction, facilities management, warehousing, distribution & logistics with optimization and efficiencies to guide the digital transformation for companies with connected worker, asset, and condition monitoring needs."

Adli Dehelia, Vice President & Managing Director of Roambee for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa said, "Our partnership with Etisalat is a testimony to our efforts and focus on our enterprise-centric IoT strategy in the region. We have simplified the IoT solutions by uniting the core strengths of our respective companies. Enterprises can now start small and grow their usage as they start realizing the value of actionable data."

Media Contact:

Mr. Premsai Sainathan

Director, Marketing

marketing@roambee.com

+1-(408)-663-6655