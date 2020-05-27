Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (the "Company" or "Sweet Earth") is pleased to provide an update on its expanding product line and announce awards received at the world's largest cannabinoid industry conference, MJBiz Conference. The December Conference, held in Las Vegas, saw the top cannabis and hemp focused companies participate from around the world. Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that focuses exclusively on hemp and CBD products for the US and global market.

Along with over 1100 companies showcasing booths at the conference, Sweet Earth displayed its key line of products, which included the following:

FACIAL PRODUCTS BODY PRODUCTS Hydration Cream

Lip Balm

Hydrating Cleanser Products can be found at on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com. Hand Sanitizer

Salve

Balancing Body Oil

Organic Body Scrub

Rejuvenating Salt Soak

Muscle Recovery Rub

In particular, the Company received accolades and recognition for its full line of Men's Products, which includes shaving cream, facial cream and muscle recovery cream, which has proven popular amongst athletes and weekend warriors. The Muscle Recovery Rub is gently scented after-work and after-exercise rub that serves a dual purpose: it is an effective moisturizer and augments muscle relaxation. It has been scientifically proven that relaxed and rested muscles recover quicker and stronger after exercising[1].









Figure 1: Sweet Earth Booth



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3581/56664_ba42d1ab1429f803_002full.jpg

The Company garnered strong interest for its products, not only under its brand, "Sweet Earth" but also as a wholesaler and white label provider. Following the show, the Company received the "Best CBC Products" Award[2], as well as recognition for being the second most popular hemp-based display in the entire show.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. In addition, the Company has secured farmland in Spain for the 2020 growing season.

Sweet Earth's products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season

As announced in a news release by Seaway Energy Services (TSXV: SEW) that announced conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to complete an amalgamation with Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (the "Transaction"). The resulting issuer will trade on the CSE under the ticker SE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Cooper"

Chris Cooper Director

604-307-8290

Neither the CSE nor TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the Transaction, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction and the future plans and objectives of the Company or Sweet Earth are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's, or Sweet Earth's, expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Transaction or the conditions for listing on the CSE and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations or compliance with the policies of the CSE or the TSXV, as the case may be.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company or Sweet Earth. As a result, the Company and Sweet Earth cannot guarantee that the Transaction will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release.

[1] Source: https://greatist.com/fitness/18-scientifically-proven-ways-speed-recoveryprotein-before-bed

[2] Source: https://maryjaneexperience.com/best-of-mjbizcon-2019/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56664