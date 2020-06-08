Facial Recognition Market Size to Reach USD 9.99 Billion by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facial recognition systems are built upon computer programs that analyze images of human faces by comparing patterns based on the person's facial details. Unlike many other biometric systems, facial recognition in combination with public video cameras can be used for general surveillance, and it can be used in a passive manner that does not require the subject's knowledge, consent, or participation.

Global Facial Recognition Market size was USD 3.54 Billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 9.99 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.84%.

Increasing terrorism and crime rates have resulted in wider technology adoption in the security and surveillance sector, resulting in high market growth rates. By incorporating the facial recognition technology into the video surveillance network, the security agents can track offenders walking on streets with the aid of powerful tracking instruments. The technology also helps to easily detect and prevent crime, and thus drives its adoption.

This report covers a chapter on COVID-19 impacts in the Facial Recognition Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE FACIAL RECOGNITION MARKET SIZE

Increasing the technology's adoption across different applications is driving the growth of Facial Recognition Market size. Border authorities, especially at airports, use the technology in security to verify the traveler's identity. The law enforcement agencies also use facial-recognition software to search faces caught in the CCTV to identify the person they are investigating.

Another application is in smartphones, where the technology has gained prominent adoption. The software finds applications in smartphones in unlocking the phone, signing into mobile apps, and verifying payments. The growing penetration of smartphones is, in turn, expected to fuel the growth of Facial Recognition Market size. Technically advanced facial recognition systems with application drones are likely to create greater opportunities in the future.

Increasing awareness of the features of facial recognition technologies among enterprises is a major factor expected to drive the growth of global facial recognition market size.

Additionally, the increasing need for a more secure biometric system and the increasing demand for a facial recognition system are other major factors expected to boost the facial recognition market growth during the forecast period.

Growing sensitivity toward shared personal data, lack of accuracy, and high cost of implementation impede market expansion in some regions.

FACIAL RECOGNITION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The 3D facial recognition segment is expected to hold the highest market share among the software tools during the forecast period. 3D facial recognition makes use of facial contours to define and evaluate various aspects of the human face, all identical and unchanging over time. In addition, it has advantages over 2D facial recognition, such as ease in detecting facial data from videos and 2D images and being least affected by lighting problems.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific (APAC) includes large developing economies like China , Japan , India , Singapore , South Korea , and others. Investments in security and surveillance are growing in the region due to high criminal activity. Furthermore, Massive industrialization and the region's growing consumer electronics industry highlight the exciting market opportunities for players and the potential for significant growth. All these factors are expected to fuel the region's Facial Recognition Market Share.

FACE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Americas

Canada



Mexico



United States

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Europe, Middle East & Africa

France



Germany



United Kingdom

FACIAL RECOGNITION MARKET SEGMENTS

FACE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY SERVICES

Cloud-based Facial Recognition Services

Training and Consulting Services

FACE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics Recognition

FACE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY VERTICAL

Automotive

BFSI

Education

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail and e-Commerce

Telecom

FACE RECOGNITION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Access Control

Attendance Tracking and Monitoring

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement

Robotics

e-Learning

