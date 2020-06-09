UK small businesses now have access to a proven, affordable, and high-impact platform to extend employee pay, boost morale and promote wellbeing at this critical time

Reward Gateway, a global HR technology company, announced today the UK launch of Reward Gateway for Small Business, enabling organisations with fewer than 100 employees to enjoy the same market-leading employee engagement tools used by over 1,800 businesses and 4 million employees globally. Desktop and mobile-friendly, the intuitive platform combines employee discounts, recognition and wellbeing in one cost-effective solution.

The Reward Gateway for Small Business platform can be launched in minutes, and allows business owners to provide meaningful support with limited budgets by:

Extending their team's income by providing discounts on everyday essentials.

Supporting employee wellbeing with expert-led videos, tools and content that addresses physical, mental and financial wellness.

Delivering recognition tools to help create a culture of continuous recognition and boost morale.

Providing maximum flexibility at an affordable price based on actual users, monthly payments and no minimum term commitments.

Rob Boland, COO at Reward Gateway, comments:

"By leveraging the technology serving thousands of the world's leading businesses around the globe, our Reward Gateway for Small Business platform was designed with today's small business in mind, as owners seek proven and affordable ways to support their employees and show them they are valued. With Reward Gateway's market-leading platform, matched with a flexible pricing structure owners gain the budgeting control they need, as they adapt to support their people during this challenging economic environment."

Shelley-Anne Douglas, HR Projects Officer at Viper Innovations, comments:

"Finding one platform that supports our people in so many different ways makes sense especially at this time when maximising the return on investment is so important. The wellbeing content has something for everyone and the recognition and social wall is a great way to strengthen our culture and celebrate our people. Our staff have also enjoyed using the discounts app to make savings on a variety of everyday items."

About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps more than 1,800 of the world's leading companies, in 23 countries, to attract, engage, and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee benefits, discounts and perks, recognition and reward, employee well-being, employee communications, and employee surveys into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, and McDonald's. For more information, please visit www.rewardgateway.com.

