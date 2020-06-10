FireEye, Inc., (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced it was the recipient of two awards at SC Awards Europe 2020, winning in the categories of "Best Endpoint Security" and "Best Incident Response Solution". The SC Awards Europe are held annually by SC Media UK to recognise and reward the outstanding products and services from across the cyber security industry. The awards recognise the trailblazers and innovators exceeding expectations to help defend customers against evolving threats and attack methods.

FireEye Endpoint Security was named the winner of Best Endpoint Security. FireEye employs multi-level endpoint defence including endpoint protection, detection and response in a single agent. By providing a defence in depth strategy, it provides protection with signature based, machine learning and behaviour analysis engines. To detect threats that bypass protection, it delivers intelligence-based indicators of compromise. This multi-engine strategy defends the most common entry points in a given environment an organization's desktops, laptops and servers to help companies protect, detect and respond to all threats.

The SC Awards Europe judges commented that FireEye Endpoint Security was selected for the overall strength of the product and depth of multilayer defence. The protection, detection and response offered were noted as the "complete solution" and "reliably good". FireEye was also recognised by the judges for being a thought leader in the endpoint space.

"Taking the top award in two categories at one of Europe's most reputable security awards is an incredible achievement, and we are delighted," said Kevin Taylor, Senior Vice President of EMEA, FireEye. "In addition to being selected as the Best Incident Response Solution, receiving the award for Best Endpoint Security recognises the value of combining FireEye threat intelligence with our security products. We see the value that this approach delivers for customers when they are facing even the most sophisticated attacks, so I'm thrilled to see it acknowledged by the judges too."

Mandiant Incident Response, a part of FireEye, was named Best Incident Response Solution. From investigations to crisis management, Mandiant Incident Response helps to resolve all aspects of cyber-breaches with industry-leading threat intelligence as well as network and endpoint technology, from thorough technical investigation to containment and recovery. Through these incident response services, a team of experts helps investigate and reduce a company's cyber incident response time and minimise incident impact.

The SC Awards Europe judges highlighted Mandiant's great reputation and that the service stood up to scrutiny, calling it the "complete IR solution." They added that there can be no question that Mandiant is at the forefront of the IR space and described it as a trusted leader in the field with a highly comprehensive and professional service.

"To be recognised as the best Incident Response solution in Europe is a huge honour," said Stuart McKenzie, Senior Vice President, Mandiant Services, EMEA at FireEye. "When I joined Mandiant in 2016 my goal was to make sure that the EMEA market realised that we had the same Mandiant DNA as our U.S. counterparts, but with an understanding of the nuances, threats and challenges being faced by our clients. Our team of incredible consultants deliver outcomes for organizations on a daily basis with complete discretion and without media fanfare. They thrive on being the consultants that customers trust to help them in their most difficult moments, and we are proud of the results we achieve for them."

The full summary of the SC Awards Europe 2020 winners can be found here.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,000 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2020 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005617/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Media.Relations@FireEye.com

Investor Inquiries:

Investor.Relations@FireEye.com