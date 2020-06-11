Spiffy Launches Online Vehicle Disinfection Store

Offering fleets and drivers nationwide the power of professional disinfection solutions, EPA-approved to eliminate COVID-19

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2020 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced the launch of the Spiffy Disinfection Store, its e-commerce website for vehicle disinfection products.

Spiffy has been the leading provider of mobile vehicle disinfection services since the COVID-19 pandemic began and has also branched out into facilities disinfection at the request of their clients.

"We are hearing from delivery fleets, ridesharing and carsharing companies, and other clients that over-the-counter wipes are not cutting it," said Spiffy CEO, Scot Wingo. "They're hard to find and can damage sensitive surfaces like dashboards and upholstery. All the products on the Spiffy Disinfection Store are not only hospital-grade and COVID-19 effective, but they are also safe for frequent use on the interior and exterior of vehicles."

Fellow members of the car wash industry, along with ridesharing and carsharing companies, came to Spiffy looking for chemicals to utilize in their businesses, sparking the idea for the Spiffy Disinfection Store. Spiffy fulfilled these requests to help keep drivers and passengers safe while simultaneously developing the store.

Shoppers can choose among several EPA-approved disinfection products with varied dispersal methods, and follow Spiffy's 40-point Vehicle Disinfection checklist for professional-level results on a daily basis. They can also order Personal Protection Equipment packs, infrared thermometers, and Spiffy Blue, an on-board diagnostics (OBD) device that is like a health monitor for your car.

Wingo continued, "With a lot of common household products still unavailable across the country, car owners have struggled to disinfect their vehicles properly. By launching our Disinfection Store, we're able to provide everyone from ridesharing drivers to DIY car enthusiasts with the highest quality professional chemicals to destroy COVID-19 and other pathogens."

Visit www.spiffydisinfectionstore.com to learn more about the disinfectant solutions that Spiffy has to offer.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to redefine the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, Tampa, and Washington, DC. Spiffy also offers Fleet Management as a Service™ in Baltimore, Fort Myers, and Newark.

