Acquisition Expands Complex Natural Resources Loss Adjusting Capabilities

McLarens, a leading, global independent insurance services provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of Lloyd Warwick International, Ltd (LWI), a premier provider of global specialty loss and insurance adjusters.

LWI is a global multi-disciplined loss adjusting and claims management company with extensive expertise in complex onshore, offshore and renewable energy claims. Their team of nearly 50 prominent adjusters provides a wide range of engineering, forensic and technical claims support services to the global insurance industry, with a focus on the energy, marine, mining, power generation, renewables and special risk sectors. Headquartered in the City of London, LWI serves its global clients through offices in the UK, Europe, the Americas, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa.

Compelling Strategic Fit

The acquisition is seen by both businesses as a strong strategic fit, aligning with McLarens' strategy to strengthen technical services and multi-disciplinary consulting capabilities in natural resources verticals. The unified organization will result in significantly increased market presence especially in the oil and energy sector and boost offerings in loss adjusting, major claims management, litigation support, and arbitration mediation.

LWI will merge with McLarens' Natural Resources specialties services and will retain its head office in London. The combined group will continue to conduct business under LWI's brand and be led by Joe McMahon, chairman of LWI. Matthew LeBrun will join the group and head Natural Resources in the Americas a key area planned for expansion and report directly to McMahon.

"The acquisition will help accelerate our growth and innovation," commented Matthew LeBrun, newly appointed Head of Natural Resources, Americas. "Our goal is to bring together our experience, talent and strength into a unified organization to accelerate further growth. The combined specialty practice will be the global leader in the Natural Resources loss and claims management."

"The Lloyd Warwick International name, like McLarens, is globally recognized and associated with quality, technical expertise, and the best loss adjusting and claims management service," said Gary Brown, CEO at McLarens. "The company has a leading reputation in the energy and oil market internationally, which will transform McLarens' footprint in the natural resources sector. Together, we will advance our strategy of offering a broader depth of loss adjusting and technical services, a wider range of insurance consulting solutions, and an enhanced ability to serve major complex claims in the onshore and offshore energy market."

The LWI team welcomes the acquisition and is delighted to join the McLarens family of companies," added Joe McMahon, chairman at LWI. "Two leading loss adjusting and claims management brands just got stronger. The quality of work and technical expertise that McLarens fosters is complementary to our practice. We share a similar set of values and beliefs to provide market leading insurance consulting services by utilizing excellent communications, state of the art technology, and proven technical knowledge of our talented adjusting staff. I am excited and look forward to partnering with McLarens on building our combined loss adjustment and claims management business."

LWI was jointly owned by LWI employees and Crawford Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advisors

McLarens was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright LLP as their legal advisors, while Crawford Company was advised by DLA Piper, and the LWI employee shareholders were represented by Ashfords as their legal advisors in connection with this transaction.

About McLarens:

Founded in 1931, McLarens is a leading independent global insurance services provider with offices and operations strategically located around the world. With a focus on complex, commercial and niche markets, the company provides loss adjusting, claims and risk management services, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. McLarens' global footprint enables it to provide streamlined consistent service to clients across the world, while at the same time delivering local expertise and responsive service. The company's expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years' experience, operating across a range of industries with specialties including: Property, Crisis Management, Natural Resources, Construction Engineering, Natural Resources, Agriculture, Aviation, Casualty, Marine, FAJ Specie, Global TPA Services and Environmental consulting services. For more information, please visit: www.mclarens.com.

