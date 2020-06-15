Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Meridian Global Services to enhance its ability to deliver global value-added tax (VAT) determination solutions in SAP. The partnership will support Ryan's tax technology implementations for European Union businesses with a tax solution that provides fully compliant and automated tax processes in their SAP ECC 6.0 or S/4HANA systems.

Ryan can now utilise the Meridian VAT add-on for SAP, built into native SAP with no external software to interface, for new SAP implementations or within existing SAP landscapes. This VAT add-on is the only certified, native SAP tax solution for achieving automated tax determination and improving reporting, analytics, and control functionality. This partnership gives Ryan clients access to an expanded portfolio of technology to meet their evolving tax compliance needs.

"Meridian Global Services' VAT add-on for SAP is a perfect complement to Ryan's implementation services," said Jun Miyake, Ryan Tax Technology Principal. "As a result, Ryan will minimise tax compliance risk resulting from systemic weaknesses and manual workaround procedures, improving processes and efficiencies while reducing SAP system maintenance costs for clients with complex VAT flows."

"Ryan has a proven reputation in providing innovative tax technology services," said Adam Smith, Commercial Director Managed Services of Meridian Global Services. "Their expertise combined with Meridian's VAT add-on for SAP will eliminate the complexity involved in managing VAT determination within SAP."

"This partnership supports our European strategy of improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our clients' people, processes, and systems by transforming their tax function into a best practices environment," said Jon C. Sweet, Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "Meridian Global Services and its VAT add-on for SAP perfectly fit this strategy, and we look forward to partnering together to add value and results for our mutual clients."

About Meridian Global Services

Meridian Global Services has provided international tax technology and VAT solutions to global businesses for more than 30 years. The company guides clients through the complexity of a global indirect tax compliance environment and helps them overcome indirect tax complexities at both the organisational and transactional level. Meridian is recognised as a market leader, and its tax technology solution is used by many of the world's largest companies. The Meridian SAP VAT add-on is certified by SAP for all Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) versions up to and including S/4 Hana 1909. Meridian is an SAP Silver partner, and the VAT add-on is available via the SAP App Centre.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

