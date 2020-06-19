Financial Guaranty Insurance Company ("FGIC") today announced that it has sold its subsidiary, FGIC UK Limited.

About FGIC

FGIC is a New York stock insurance corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of FGIC Corporation. FGIC emerged from rehabilitation on August 19, 2013, and is responsible for administering its outstanding insurance policies in accordance with the terms of the First Amended Plan of Rehabilitation for FGIC, dated June 4, 2013. Please visit www.fgic.com.

