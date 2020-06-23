Flywire Corporation: Flywire Announces Charitable Foundation to Help Improve Global Equality

Flywire's 501(c)(3) aims to improve equality, access and affordability for underrepresented individuals and communities



As its inaugural initiatives, Flywire Charitable Foundation launches four academic scholarships for students studying global health as well as those studying social justice

Foundation will continue to invest in programs that support its vision to remove the access and affordability gap for marginalized individuals and communities

"As a global organization, Flywire was built on the principles of equality, acceptance and partnership," said Mike Massaro, Flywire CEO. "In light of current events, it's our responsibility to take direct action to extend these qualities for the benefit of the communities we serve. We're very proud to launch the Flywire Charitable Foundation to do our part in addressing the access and affordability gaps for those facing unique hardship."

"The academic scholarships we've launched are part of Flywire's ongoing commitment to creating better opportunities for those seeking high quality healthcare, education and global culture. This is just a first step and the Flywire Charitable Foundation commits to doing much more to build a more just, inclusive and equitable society."

The Flywire Charitable Foundation scholarships will be awarded to students in need to help them better manage costs associated with their education. Applications are open to students who have academic pursuits in the following disciplines:

Global health and medicine : The devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reveals an urgent need to accelerate the world's focus on improving public health. These scholarships aim to help train the next generation of highly-skilled health and medical experts.

: The devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reveals an urgent need to accelerate the world's focus on improving public health. These scholarships aim to help train the next generation of highly-skilled health and medical experts. Social justice : Continued racism against minority communities around the world underscores the need for significant social justice reform. These scholarships aim to support tomorrow's leaders who will commit to eradicating racism, violence and other acts of intolerance against minorities.

Apply for a Flywire Charitable Foundation academic scholarship today: Apply now .

To apply for an academic scholarship from Flywire, visit: Flywire Charitable Foundation - Academic Scholarships (https://www.flywire.com/company/foundation/scholarships)

To learn more about The Flywire Charitable Foundation, visit: The Flywire Charitable Foundation (https://www.flywire.com/company/foundation)

To learn more about Flywire's payment plans for higher education, healthcare, and travel visit: https://www.flywire.com/ (https://www.flywire.com/)

Flywire is leading a campaign to help international students obtain and extend visas so they can safely return to the U.S. to study, in accordance with public health guidelines. To support international students in light of COVID-19, please sign our petition: Save Overseas Studies (https://www.change.org/p/everyone-sos-save-overseas-studies)