Science-led Drugs Charity Invites AWAKN to Join Its Working Group on Psychedelics

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2020) - AWAKN Life Sciences Inc ("AWAKN"), the psychedelic healthcare company focused on the UK and European markets, announced the new partnership to coincide with Drug Science's inaugural Psychedelics Working Group meeting that took place this week on 14th July 2020.

Founded in 2010 by Professor David Nutt, Drug Science works to provide evidence for widespread application of psychedelic drugs within public health models. Its aim is to break the barriers of 50 years of medical censorship by creating a rational and enlightened approach to psychedelic research and clinical treatment.

AWAKN's Chief Medical Officer, Psychedelic Psychiatrist Dr. Ben Sessa will be the representative for the company alongside patient representatives, policy makers, scientists and healthcare professionals. The group shall be designing campaigns that will ultimately lead to the rescheduling of all psychedelic drugs for research and medical purposes.

Dr. Ben Sessa said of the new partnership, "A systematic overhaul of the current scheduling of psychedelic compounds is required so these medicines can be used to heal, not harm. We must reverse the nonsensical censorship of psychedelics so that life changing medicines and medical pathways can be realised. Working with Drug Science will exponentially assist progress."

The invite to join Drug Science comes following the recent appointment of Drug Science founder, Professor David Nutt, as chairman of AWAKN's Scientific Advisory Board.

About AWAKN Life Sciences Inc

AWAKN is a UK and European focused company that is dedicated to integrating psychedelics into mental healthcare. We work across three business lines of clinical research, therapeutic clinics and practitioner training.

More Information:

Anthony Tennyson | CEO

anthony@awaknlifesciences.com

awaknlifesciences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59911