Quanta Dialysis Technologies: Quanta Appoints Hooman Hakami as Non-Executive Director

Quanta Appoints Hooman Hakami as Non-Executive Director

Alcester, Warwickshire, UK, 22 July 2020: Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd ("Quanta" or the "Company"), a British medical technology innovation company, today announces the appointment of Hooman Hakami to the Company's Board as an independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Hooman has 30 years of leadership experience, including senior positions at two of the world's largest medical devices companies. At Medtronic, he was Executive Vice President and President of the Diabetes Group and prior to that he spent more than 20 years at General Electric, where he was a Company Officer.

Johan de Ruiter, Chairman of the board, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Hooman to the Quanta Board. His commercial experience in introducing disruptive technologies will be a large asset to the Company as we continue with the rollout and preparation of US market launch of SC+, Quanta's small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system. I look forward to working with Hooman as we expand production of SC+ over the coming months, improving the lives of haemodialysis patients."

Commenting on his appointment, Hooman Hakami said: "It is a pleasure to join the Quanta Board. Kidney failure is a growing clinical issue, but the way it has been treated hasn't fundamentally changed in almost 20 years. As we have seen with the COVID-19 crisis, patients need and want remote, point-of-care solutions. Quanta's haemodialysis technology and its elegant SC+ system have been designed with this in mind. Because the system is engineered for freedom it is extremely well positioned to drive a transformation in kidney failure management. I look forward to working with the Board and the senior leadership team to achieve the full potential of SC+ and help improve the lives of as many patients as possible."

About Quanta and SC+

Based in the Midlands of the UK, Quanta is a technology-enabled provider of innovative dialysis products and services. Quanta aims to improve the lives of dialysis patients through beautifully engineered solutions. The lead product SC+ is a small, simple and versatile haemodialysis system designed to provide greater freedom and flexibility in the delivery of life sustaining dialysis treatments - making the therapy manageable to a broad range of users across a wide range of environments, from the ICU to the home.

As a CE marked medical device, SC+ has been successfully piloted with the NHS, demonstrating clinical efficacy and performance compatible with traditional treatment regimens used in-centre. The innovative and patented technology behind SC+ is based on a design breakthrough that allows all dialysate fluid management to be conducted on a small, lightweight, disposable cartridge. The unobtrusive, simple-to-use and digitally connected design of SC+ is intended to empower more patients to take control of their lives with selfcare and home dialysis. Meanwhile, as a portable, compact and versatile device, SC+ supports dialysis delivery across a range of care settings and therapy prescriptions.

For more information, please visit our website: quantadt.com .

SC+ is not yet FDA cleared and not yet available for sale or use in the USA.