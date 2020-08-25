Camposol Holding Limited: CSOL Holding Ltd. reports first half 2020 financial results

CSOL Holding's 1H-2020 EBITDA amounted to USD 12.0 million and the corresponding EBITDA margin was 12.3%. Sales amounted to USD 97.0 million, up 6.2% compared to 1H-2019, mainly due to increases in mangoes, grapes and tangerines volumes. LTM Sales and EBITDA amounted to USD 332.3 million and USD 122.8 million respectively. As of June 30th, 2020, the Company maintained a cash balance of USD 28.1 million and a net leverage ratio of 3.4x.

The Company continues executing its strategy to become a year-round supplier of fresh fruit to our global clients complementing its Peruvian window operations with investments in Colombia, Uruguay and lately in Chile, and capitalizing on its commercial and logistic platforms.

"In Q2, we started harvesting seasons of avocados and tangerines in Peru, Colombia and Uruguay expecting higher volumes than 2019. We have implemented all protocols to secure the health and wellness of our personnel and the continuity of our operations in all sites. We are delivering the committed volumes to our clients around the world, showing the strength of our value proposition, while we continue implementing our plans to become a year-round supplier", said Jorge Ramírez Rubio, CEO of Camposol.

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated producer of branded fresh and healthy food that offers high quality, healthy and fresh food to consumers around the world, based on a sustainable management model. CAMPOSOL is organized into two main business units: Camposol Fruits and Vegetables (fresh produce) and Marinasol (aquaculture) and its portfolio includes superfoods like blueberries, avocados, shrimp, mandarins, among others. Additionally, our international commercial platform is responsible for the commercialization of the products of these two units, with offices in the US, The Netherlands and China.

CAMPOSOL guarantees the full traceability of its products and is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects intended to increase the shared-value for all its stakeholders. On the strength of this value proposition, CAMPOSOL's commercial offices have established long-term relationships with the top worldwide supermarket chains and service them directly.

CAMPOSOL is also an active member of the Global Compact since 2008. It presents annual Sustainability Reports aligned to the GRI Methodology and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.

