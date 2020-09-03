SINGAPORE, Sept 3, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA has announced the 100% acquisition of OM Wholesale Ltd (OMW). OMW is New Zealand's only independent interbank broking business, having been formed in a restructure preceding the sale of OM Financial Ltd to First NZ Capital Securities Ltd in 2018. The Wellington-based business of experienced foreign exchange and interest rate derivative brokers has been re-named Tradition Kiwi Brokers Limited.Compagnie Financiere Tradition is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity-related products. Represented in 30 countries, Cie Financiere Tradition employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products: money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures, and non-financial products: energy and environmental products, and precious metals.Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SWX: CFT).To read more, please visit https://www.tradition.com.Contact: Kenny CampbellEmail: kenny.campbell@traditionasia.comTo view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62846Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition SACopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.