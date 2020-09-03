Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE schlägt ein! Experten staunen! Damit war nicht zu rechnen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870121 ISIN: CH0014345117 Ticker-Symbol: CFI 
Lang & Schwarz
02.09.20
23:00 Uhr
105,75 Euro
+2,00
+1,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,50107,0002.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA105,75+1,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.