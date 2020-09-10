The world's purest baby wipes, WaterWipes, has appointed Orla Mitchell to oversee global operations and expansion

WaterWipes, the family-owned business based in Drogheda, Ireland, has appointed Orla Mitchell as Chief Executive Officer to continue the global expansion of the eleven-year old company.

WaterWipes was created eleven years ago by Edward McCloskey after he was unable to find a baby wipe without chemicals or ingredients to soothe his daughter's sensitive skin. The wipes, which are created using minimal ingredients, are loved by millions of families and consumers worldwide. WaterWipes are also recommended by midwives and other healthcare professionals as the preferred wipe for many Neonatal Intensive Care Units throughout Ireland, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Today, WaterWipes products can be found in over 50 markets globally and the company, still based in Drogheda, Ireland, employs over 300 people worldwide, with women holding over 50% of middle management and senior management roles. Despite the incredible growth as a globally renowned brand, all WaterWipes products are still produced locally in Drogheda using a unique water technology and as few ingredients as possible.

"WaterWipes is a phenomenal brand and I'm excited to join the team and guide the business into its next phase of growth" says Orla Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer. "Whilst I'm honoured to be the second CEO of WaterWipes, it's even more of an honour to be the first female CEO of a leading global company. Our WaterWipes family, led by the visionary Edward McCloskey, has always supported female talent, ensuring we have as diverse a collection of voices at the table as possible. This is something that we will continue to support and encourage under my leadership."

Mitchell joined WaterWipes in February as Chief Brand Officer, bringing a wealth of experience to the role having previously held exec-level roles running some of the world's largest FMCG brands during her 18 years with Mars Inc.

Former Chief Executive Officer Edward McCloskey, who founded the business in 2008, will become Chairman of the Board at WaterWipes and will continue to oversee strategic innovation at the organisation.

"I am absolutely delighted that Orla has joined our WaterWipes family and that she's accepted the role as our new Chief Executive Officer. Now, with Orla at the helm, the success is only set to continue as she strives to empower the WaterWipes team and continue supporting families, of all shapes and sizes, as they navigate the crazy, exciting and exhilarating parts of parenting!"

Mitchell's appointment was confirmed in September 2020 and is effective immediately.

They are available in all major retailers. For more information, please visit https://www.waterwipes.com/uk/en.

