European Support Center, Expanded Phone Support, and Free Learning Deliver Better Customer Experience for Large Enterprises

SurveyGizmo has launched its new Enterprise Service Model. The model features a European Support Center, expanded telephone support, and an integrated learning platform that helps customers leverage the many features of the SurveyGizmo Voice-of-the Customer platform.

"Our enterprise customers continue to expect more and more from us, and we are excited to expand our offering to meet their needs," said CEO David Roberts. "Our Enterprise Service Model gives our customers access to more of the support they have come to expect from us."

With the addition of the European Support Center, SurveyGizmo offers the following live support (Monday-Friday)

European Support: 06:00 to 18:00 Central European Time (CET)

North American Support: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

"We upgraded our support model to make it easier for our customers to access the right resources to build customer-centric organizations," said SurveyGizmo VP of Customer Success, Ryan Tamminga. "We can meet our customers where they are, across time zones, work hours, and with advanced self-service and technology"

The Enterprise Service Model includes SurveyGizmo University, which is integrated into the SurveyGizmo software. There are currently 32 courses included free for customers with paid accounts. Courses cover question types, actions, logic, reporting, account management, account security, managing libraries, and much more.

"Since the summer, customers have completed more than 2400 courses and are enrolled in another 6200 courses," added Tamminga. "Each course takes about 15 minutes and customers can quickly gain knowledge and apply it immediately."

The Enterprise Service Model is available today at no additional charge to SurveyGizmo enterprise customers and those with Professional or Full Access accounts. To learn more, customers can contact their account manager or visit SurveyGizmo.com.

About SurveyGizmo

Founded in 2006, SurveyGizmo has been putting feedback into the hands of the people who can take action through the systems they use every day for almost 15 years. We help customers make feedback core to their business. With more than 15,000 customers, including some of the most trusted brands, SurveyGizmo collects more than a million responses every day.

To learn more, call SurveyGizmo at 1.800.609.6480 or visit www.surveygizmo.com today.

Follow SurveyGizmo on Twitter or connect on Facebook or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005690/en/

Contacts:

Connect Marketing

Sherri Walkenhorst

(801) 373-7888

sherriw@connectmarketing.com