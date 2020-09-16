StormGain Signs Long-Term Partnership with Serie A's SS Lazio

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Cryptocurrency trading platform StormGain is proud to announce a multi-year deal to become the Official Crypto Trading Partner of SS Lazio.

The sponsorship aligns two partners who pride themselves on combining tradition with innovation to achieve success. StormGain marries crypto trading with the latest technologies to help its clients achieve positive results. Lazio combines rich tradition with a forward-thinking mindset to bring on-pitch success. The 2020/21 season marks a significant moment for the team in this regard as they return to the UEFA Champions League, Europe's leading club competition.

With a mission to provide fans with an All-In-One football experience, the partnership will enable StormGain to share their love of the beautiful game with Lazio fans through unique giveaways, including exclusive VIP suite hospitality at Lazio home matches, Category 1 tickets for each Lazio home game and access to private tours and events at the team's 70,000-seater Stadio Olimpico.

Alex Althausen, CEO at StormGain said: "StormGain is delighted to partner with SS Lazio, a world-famous team with a rich history and values which echo our own perfectly. Through this sponsorship, we're thrilled to join the worlds of crypto trading and football together and offer many exciting benefits for our clients, who can win exclusive access to the Roman superstars and unique prizes thanks to StormGain. We look forward to the start of a new season, which, no doubts, will be exciting and yet different from any other!"

SS Lazio Marketing, Sponsorship and Event Director Marco Canigiani commented: "We are very proud of this partnership that will reinforce our innovative positioning. Our partnership will help us widening our international landscape and create at the forefront projects for our fans".

StormGain is a crypto trading platform for everyone, taking the complexity out of trading to allow clients to trade, exchange and buy cryptocurrency. With over 120,000 clients in 100+ countries, the brand's top-quality service has been recognised with numerous prestigious industry awards, most recently the coveted 'Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of the Year 2020' award from The European Magazine.

For more information on StormGain, visit their official website.

