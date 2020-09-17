Technical innovation at the heart of latest accolade as Cinemo achieves IBA recognition whilst raising the bar in cohesive infotainment

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, has announced it has won the Gold STEVIE Award in the category Technical Innovation of the Year At Organizations With Up to 1,000 Employees for its Cinemo Projection Plus In-car Rear Seat Entertainment Solution.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

As we enter the next stage of convergence and autonomy, Cinemo continues to be forward-looking and propel infotainment innovation. Serving all operating system and hardware systems, Cinemo has been selected by top car manufacturers and automotive companies globally for their current and future connectivity platforms.

"To be bestowed a Gold STEVIE Award for Technical Innovation of the Year At Organizations With Up to 1,000 Employees is a wonderful honor for Cinemo and we are extremely grateful to all our customers and partners for the trust they have placed in us", says Richard Lesser, CEO of Cinemo. "Above all else, its testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Cinemo in ensuring that we continue to support our customers with transformative automotive solutions that are a pivotal part of the digital lifestyle".

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

