CKC House of Design Takes Sustainable Fashion One Step Further

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2020 / CKC House of Design, owned by fashion insider Kelly Calhoun and NFL cheerleader turned litigation attorney Candace Calhoun, shatters the principle of fast fashion as a longstanding trend. The company produces unapologetically unique clothing while understanding that today's consumers are mindful of whether their process adheres to ecologically-sound and socially conscious standards. On its mission to become a staple in the global fashion scene, the brand integrates haute couture and sustainable progress.

To echo the brand's principle, CKC House of Design is where fashion, sports, and ethos intersect with beauty, luxury, and technology. Now more than ever, the global market demands for the fashion industry to make eco-friendly choices for their products. So the brand is employing conscious practices in creating timeless clothes that fit both the practical and integral needs of its market.

The company is known for challenging existing norms, such as creating fabric out of rose petals and speaking out against appropriation. It proves that fashion can go hand-in-hand with sociological and environmental advancement while maintaining a fine standard of luxury. In their clothing line, CKC House of Design answers yes to some of the most frequently asked questions about ethicality in the fashion industry: "Is the clothing made to last? Are they aware of the environmental impact from the industry? Do they limit waste?"

"The world is literally starving for kindness," said founder Kelly Calhoun. While it aims to create iconic fashion pieces, the brand is also focused on enlightening people's consciousness and utilizing modern tech. That being said, CKC House of Design is more than just a brand but an entire movement. The ultimate trend that does not go out of style.

Amid the pandemic, the fashion industry is among the most affected. Milan, one of the top fashion meccas in the world, suffered greatly because of the postponements of fashion's most significant events. In light of the circumstances, CKC House of Design chose to amplify the company's cause to the rest of the fashion industry when they released its Duomo di Milano A-line Midi Dress to the world through its first public auction.

By taking the action to uplift one of the most celebrated fashion cities globally, CKC House of Design is justifying their motto: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. The "Golden Rule" is the necessary foundation of the brand. No matter the circumstances, it has enveloped their actions and social efforts.

The creation of a mother-daughter duo, the brand's efforts have not only benefited society's perception of its product, but has also placed its client in a position where they are seen as supporters of a new system geared toward sustainable and ethical practices that would significantly change the course of the world in the future.

The brand is currently working on its upcoming product that would bear a meaningful statement and surely captivate fashion lovers worldwide. As the founder would say, the upcoming product is "inspired by French fashion, New Orleans culture, and professional sports. These items reflect timeless, versatile, yet trendy appeal that anyone is sure to wear with confidence."

Soon, CKC House of Design will leave its mark in the global fashion landscape as a brand that creates positive impact and upholds human and global rights, a brand that consumers would proudly wear as a conscious decision that simultaneously makes them look and feel their best.

Company Name: CKC House of Design

Email: CKCHOD@gmail.com

Website: www.ckchod.com

SOURCE: CKC House of Design

