Simplex Partners with Worldwide Asset eXchange to Make WAX Token Available to NFT Collectors

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Leading payment processor Simplex has joined forces with Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), making the latter's native WAXP token purchasable on leading global trading platforms. In addition to making WAXP available on exchange platforms, the strategic partnership means that Simplex will be integrated directly into WAX Cloud Wallet, making it easy for users to purchase WAXP Tokens using a credit or debit card so that they can purchase WAX NFTs with them.

Simplex's industry integration, as well as seamless user experience, is unrivaled, with the company having formed key partnerships with many of the largest trading platforms in the sector. Simplex has provided global credit and debit card processing, with zero chargeback guarantee, to the market leaders such as Binance, Bitrue, Changelly and KuCoin. WAX token will be made available for easy global onramp across Simplex's vast network of partners, making it more accessible to NFT collectors.

"We're thrilled to partner with WAX to offer the purchase of the WAXP token easily, through our vast network of industry partners," said Simplex founder and CEO Nimrod Lehavi. "Our vision is to enable anyone, anywhere, the ability to buy any digital asset and we're excited to grow the industry in a riskless and user-friendly manner through this partnership."

Founded by William Quigley and partners in 2017, the WAX Blockchain is known as the "King of NFTs" for facilitating sales of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The platform was created specifically to help users create, buy, sell and trade virtual items including rare collectibles in video games and dApps. WAX Tokens are used to purchase NFTs, and Simplex makes it easier to purchase WAX Tokens.

The network's native WAXP token is designed to grow the WAX ecosystem and can be used for staking, voting, rewards and purchasing virtual goods. WAXP Token holders who stake their tokens and vote with them can also earn additional tokens.

About Simplex

Simplex has been changing the status quo of crypto on/off ramps since 2014. Working alongside the biggest names in the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, Huobi, KuCoin, Bitpay, among hundreds of others, Simplex provides the complete fiat infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Simplex offers a range of risk-free solutions, including debit and credit card processing that ensures full charge-back prevention, the Simplex Account, an end-to-end fiat banking solution that supports local payments methods, and the Simplex Visa card, to use digital currencies in everyday life. As a licensed EU financial institution, Simplex was selected as one of the 10 most impactful companies in blockchain in 2020. Put simply, Simplex is making crypto accessible to humans, turning the complex into the Simplex. Keep up with the latest Simplex news by following us on Twitter or visiting www.simplex.com.

About WAX

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information visithttps://wax.io and follow along on Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram.

