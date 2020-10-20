VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint A.I. Named #7 of 100 Top Small Business Workplaces in the United States By FORTUNE(R) Magazine

Vantagepoint's dedication to workplace culture lands the company in the national spotlight.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to offer independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for home computers, has been recognized by FORTUNE® magazine and Great Place To Work for their workplace culture. Vantagepoint AI was named to the top 10 of small businesses in the United States for their dedication to the company's core values and respect for team members.

When surveyed by a third party, the Vantagepoint team said:

99% say Vantagepoint is a great place to work

(compared with 59% at typical US companies)

say Vantagepoint is a great place to work (compared with 59% at typical US companies) 100% say they are treated fairly, respected, and are proud of the company's role in the community

say they are treated fairly, respected, and are proud of the company's role in the community 100% say they are encouraged to balance their work and personal life

say they are encouraged to balance their work and personal life 98% say they felt welcomed when they joined the company

President Lane Mendelsohn noted, "For us, our core values are concrete guiding principles we embody in our work together, engage with our traders, and conduct business with other companies. It's an honor to be recognized, but more than that - it's an affirmation these principles matter."

This anonymous survey response speaks for the team, "We are constantly celebrated for our achievements. The teamwork here is amazing and I feel like I can be honest with management and they actually listen. I love working here and this is a place I can actually picture having a longtime career."

Empowering traders for over 40 years, the Vantagepoint AI team is passionate about helping people find financial freedom using data-driven forecasts created by artificial intelligence, cutting-edge technology, and patented intermarket analysis.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint's artificial intelligence predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 60 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media Contact:

Lisa Moretti

lisam@vantagepointsoftware.com

SOURCE: VantagePoint Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611139/Vantagepoint-AI-Named-7-of-100-Top-Small-Business-Workplaces-in-the-United-States-By-FORTUNER-Magazine