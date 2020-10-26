KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Partners with Leading Global Electronics Components Supplier On Battery Safety Technologies

KULR provides NASA space-grade battery technology to leading battery manufacturer and electronics component supplier to leading global 5G mobile devices

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR), (the "Company" or "KULR") announces it has entered into a legally binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) with a leading global electronics component and battery manufacturer (the "Partner"), which is a leading supplier of a key electrical component in smartphones such as the Apple iPhone, to pursue business relationships building Internal Short Circuit (ISC) battery testing technology and for KULR to license its passive propagation resistant Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) technology to the Partner in a commercial phase.

"We are proud to work with a leading innovator, whose technology is trusted by globally recognized brands. Through this partnership, we will share our breakthrough ISC and TRS technologies to make our Partner's batteries safer and more efficient for both commercial and consumer application," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR. "Our Partner's reputation in the world of rechargeable batteries is unparalleled, and we look forward to advance its research into battery reliability and safety."

Under the agreement, KULR will provide its ISC devices for making ISC trigger cells based on Partner's battery portfolio. KULR will also license its passive propagation resistant (PPR) technology portfolio and intellectual property to the Partner in order to help build and modify the TRS technology for Partner's battery applications, which include energy storage, electric mobility, consumer electronics, and mobile devices among others.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

