Sistema acquires NVision Group Moscow, 02 November 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the acquisition of a 100% stake in NVision Group JSC, an IT-service provider, from wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE: MBT, MOEX: MTSS) ("NVision" and "MTS" respectively), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, for RUB 401 mln (assuming net debt of up to RUB 860 mln) subject to the completion accounts arrangement. NVision will be merged into Sistema's subsidiary SITRONICS JSC, provider of advanced technology solutions for businesses and government. The MTS-owned, -managed and -operated billing system FORIS BSS/OSS remains with MTS and is not within the perimeter of this transation. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

November 02, 2020 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)