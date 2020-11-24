Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q3 2020 Revenue of $22.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million

All figures are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated Nevada cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Planet 13's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13 said, "Our performance in the third quarter exceeded expectations - leading to our highest quarter of sales ever. Despite being impacted by the ongoing global pandemic and our Las Vegas SuperStore only at 50% capacity, we achieved 36% higher revenue compared to pre-COVID quarters. This is a testament to the strength of Planet 13's business model and the success of the operational improvements we put in place to ensure our ability to serve local customers. As Las Vegas returns to normal and the economy recovers, we will undertake further strategic initiatives to grow revenue at the SuperStore and increase our sales to local customers in Las Vegas."

"In the third quarter, our in-house brands contributed 25% to SuperStore revenue - continuing to be one of the most recognized and fastest-growing segments within the Planet 13 portfolio. In the wholesale market we saw increasing sales month over month throughout the quarter and continuing into October. Building on this momentum, we continue to invest in cultivation with our recently announced acquisition of a 45,000 square foot facility in Las Vegas, better positioning us to supply wholesale and retail sales within the state," commented Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO. "We are excited to leverage our knowledge and experience from Nevada to California, with the opening of our new dispensary in Santa Ana in 2021 - the world's second largest dispensary. Planet 13 is well capitalized, and we look forward to executing on future expansion into other major growth markets."

Financial Highlights - Q3 - 2020

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, unless otherwise noted

Revenues were $22.8 million as compared to $16.7 million, an increase of 36.5%

Gross profit before biological adjustments was $13.0 million or 56.9% as compared to $9.9 million or 59.1%, an increase of 31.4%

Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, was $7.2 million as compared to $6.7 million, an increase of 7.9%

Net income before taxes of $3.4 million as compared to a net income of $0.3 million

Net income of $0.2 million as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted

Cash of $56.8 million as compared to $12.8 million

Total assets of $125.5 million as compared to $62.9 million

Total liabilities of $39.3 million as compared to $21.6 million

Q3 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (the "MD&A").

On July 3, 2020, Planet 13 announced closing of a CDN$11.5 million bought deal public offering.

On July 17, 2020, Planet 13 announced an acquisition of 45,000 square feet of indoor cultivation.

On August 10, 2020, Planet 13 was awarded a Nevada dispensary license.

On August 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced a CDN$15 million bought deal public offering.

On August 21, 2020, Planet 13 announced an upsize to bought deal public offering to CDN$20 million.

On September 10, 2020, Planet 13 announced closing of a CDN$23 million bought deal public offering.

On October 13, 2020, Planet 13 announced the addition of non-cannabis retail space to the Las Vegas SuperStore.

On October 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced expanding the dispensary floor of the Las Vegas SuperStore.

On October 19, 2020, Planet 13 announced a CDN$20 million bought deal public offering.

On October 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced an upsize to bought deal public offering to CDN$25 million.

On November 5, 2020, Planet 13 announced the closing of a CDN$28.8 million bought deal public offering.

On November 20, 2020, Planet 13 announced opening the Medizin dispensary.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following tables set forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. For further information regarding the Company's financial results for these periods, please refer to the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020 together with the MD&A, available on Planet 13's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website https://www.planet13holdings.com.

Adjusted EBITDA

NV Cannabis Ops Consolidated Consolidated NV Cannabis Ops Consolidated Three Months Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Percentage Ended Ended Ended Percentage Sep-30-2020 Sep-30-2020 Sep-30-2019 Change Sep-30-2020 Sep-30-2020 Sep-30-2019 Change EBITDA Profit (loss) before taxes 4,811,541 3,371,829 251,122 1242.7 % 5,124,677 389,503 1,457,619 (73.3 %) Add back: Biological asset adjustments 504,069 504,069 52,291 864.0 % 225,294 225,294 129,101 74.5 % Non-cash share based payments - 569,227 2,016,803 (71.8 %) - 2,006,067 3,128,417 (35.9 %) Depreciation and amortization 1,076,774 1,076,774 680,056 58.3 % 3,103,847 3,103,847 1,945,186 59.6 % Depreciation included in COGS 406,322 406,322 157,297 158.3 % 819,579 819,579 286,987 185.6 % Interest and non-operating expense (income) 264,542 264,542 211,298 25.2 % 1,041,745 1,041,745 625,674 66.5 % EBITDA 7,063,248 6,192,763 3,368,867 83.8 % 10,315,142 7,586,035 7,572,984 (0.2 %) Margin 31.0 % 27.2 % 20.2 % 20.5 % 15.1 % 16.1 %

Expressed in USD$ Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Percentage Sep-30-2020 Sep-30-2019 Change Revenue Revenues, net of discounts 22,797,338 16,696,932 36.5 % Cost of Goods Sold (9,821,561 ) (6,820,706 ) 44.0 % Gross Profit, Before Biological Asset Adjustment 12,975,777 9,876,226 31.4 % Gross Profit Margin % 56.9 % 59.1 % Realized fair value amounts included in COGS (961,235 ) (562,461 ) 70.9 % Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 457,166 510,170 (10.4 %) Gross profit 12,471,708 9,823,935 27.0 % Gross Profit Margin % 54.7 % 58.8 % Expenses General and Administrative 6,198,121 4,902,355 26.4 % Sales and Marketing 991,215 1,762,301 (43.8 %) Depreciation and Amortization 1,076,774 680,056 58.3 % Share based payments 569,227 2,016,803 (71.8 %) Total Expenses 8,835,337 9,361,515 (5.6 %) Income (Loss) From Operations 3,636,371 462,420 686.4 % Other (Income) Expense: Interest Expense, net 438,687 314,389 39.5 % Realized Foreign Exchange gain (loss) - (6,203 ) (100.0 %) Other expense (income) (174,145 ) (96,888 ) 79.7 % Total Other Expense (Income) 264,542 211,298 25.2 % Income (loss) for the period before tax 3,371,829 251,122 1242.7 % Provision for income tax (current and deferred) 3,010,880 1,973,475 52.6 % Income (Loss) for the period 360,949 (1,722,353) (121.0 %) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit/loss Foreign exchange translation adjustment (152,313 ) 28,932 Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period 208,636 (1,693,421) Income (Loss) per share for the period Basic and fully diluted loss per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding Basic and fully diluted 162,536,424 135,503,007

Outstanding Shares

As of November 24, 2020, the Company had 121,987,683 common shares and 55,232,940 class A convertible, restricted voting shares issued and outstanding for a total of 177,220,623 shares outstanding. There were 333,840 options issued and outstanding of which all have fully vested. There were 11,743,904 warrants outstanding and 1,764,250 RSU's outstanding of which nil RSUs had fully vested as at the date of this MD&A.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 24, 2020 | Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 877-407-8035 or International 201-689-8035

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 38726

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/358WpIA

Financial Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated as net earnings before finance costs (net of finance income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization of intangibles and is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas - the entertainment capital of the world. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking-statements relate to, among other things, Planet 13's first California location and the timeline for opening of the Santa Ana dispensary.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: final regulatory and other approvals or consents; risks associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases presenting as major health issues; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the Nevada and California cannabis market and changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in the State of Nevada and California; and employee relations. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States through licensed subsidiary entities in states that have legalized marijuana operations, however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, including COVID-19, are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's annual information form dated April 13, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Expressed in United States Dollars As at As at September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash $ 56,760,860 $ 12,814,712 HST receivable 63,860 16,544 Inventories (Note 5) 7,721,586 5,474,004 Biological assets (Note 6) 1,370,090 514,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 10) 2,153,334 3,694,272 Total Current Assets 68,069,730 22,514,058 Property and equipment (Note 7) 31,638,285 30,211,154 Licenses (Note 8) 6,215,073 - Right of use assets (Note 9) 18,520,944 9,478,733 Long-term deposits and other assets 1,031,352 694,601 57,405,654 40,384,488 Total Assets $ 125,475,384 $ 62,898,546 Liabilities Current Liabilities Accounts payable (Note 16) $ 2,095,692 $ 864,260 Accrued expenses 3,026,090 1,910,046 Income taxes payable 12,356,301 7,015,606 Notes payable - current portion (Note 11) 884,000 884,000 Total Current Liabilities 18,362,083 10,673,912 Long -term lease liabilities (Note 12) 20,437,005 10,522,377 Other long-term liabilities 28,000 28,000 Deferred tax liability 467,486 379,665 20,932,491 10,930,042 Total Liabilities 39,294,574 21,603,954 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 13) 101,809,657 51,986,849 Restricted share units (Note 13) 2,719,357 4,119,485 Warrants (Note 13) 7,753,818 5,961,091 Option reserve (Note 13) 311,401 399,439 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (812,650 ) (607,707 ) Deficit (25,600,773 ) (20,564,565 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 86,180,810 41,294,592 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 125,475,384 $ 62,898,546

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Expressed in United States Dollars Three months Three months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Revenue Revenues, net of discounts $ 22,797,338 $ 16,696,932 Cost of Goods Sold (9,821,561 ) (6,820,706 ) Gross Profit before fair value asset adjustment 12,975,777 9,876,226 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold (961,235 ) (562,461 ) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 457,166 510,170 Gross Profit 12,471,708 9,823,935 Expenses General and Administrative (Note 14) 6,198,121 4,902,355 Sales and Marketing 991,215 1,762,301 Depreciation and Amortization (Note 7 & 9) 1,076,774 680,056 Share-Based Compensation Expense (Note 13 and Note 16) 569,227 2,016,803 Total Expenses 8,835,337 9,361,515 Income (Loss) From Operations 3,636,371 462,420 Other Expense: Interest expense, net 438,687 314,389 Realized foreign exchange loss - (6,203 ) Other income (174,145 ) (96,888 ) Total Other Expense 264,542 211,298 Income (Loss) before income taxes 3,371,829 251,122 Provision for tax - current 2,620,603 2,172,429 Provision for tax - deferred 390,277 (198,954 ) Income (Loss) for the Period $ 360,949 $ (1,722,353) Other Comprehensive Income Foreign exchange translation gain (loss) (152,313 ) 28,932 Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the Period $ 208,636 $ (1,693,421) Income (Loss) per share for the Period Basic and diluted Income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 162,536,424 135,503,007

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Expressed in United States Dollars Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss for the period $ (5,036,208 ) $ (4,081,165 ) Add (deduct) non-cash items: Share based payments (Note 13) 2,006,067 3,128,417 Depreciation and amortization (Note 7 & 9) 4,451,334 2,417,847 Deferred tax liability 87,821 (198,954 ) Deferred tax asset - - Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold - (759,856 ) Non-cash interest expense on ROU Liabilities (Note 12) 1,769,500 - Net change in non-cash working capital HST receivable (47,316 ) 77,473 Inventories (Note 5) (2,247,582 ) 422,949 Biological assets (Note 6) (855,564 ) 380,263 Prepaid expenses and other assets (Note 10) 1,540,938 (3,226,185 ) Long term deposits and other assets (336,751 ) (85,000 ) Accounts payable 1,231,431 2,832,431 Accrued expenses 1,116,045 559,030 Income tax payable 5,340,695 5,737,738 Other liabilities - 407,593 Cash flow provided by operating activities 9,020,410 7,612,581 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 7) (3,101,240 ) (12,682,554 ) Purchase of license (Note 8) (1,053,353 ) - Cash flow used in investing activities (4,154,593) (12,682,554) Financing activities Issuance of shares on warrant and option exercises (Note 13) 16,941,543 3,965,736 Issuance of shares and warrants on financings 23,807,651 - Payment on lease liabilities (1,463,920 ) (50,614 ) Cash flow provided by financing activities 39,285,274 3,915,122 Net increase in cash 44,151,091 (1,154,851) Cash at beginning of the period 12,814,712 19,364,086 Effect of foreign exchange on cash (204,943 ) (106,122 ) Cash at end of the period $ 56,760,860 $ 18,103,113

