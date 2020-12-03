Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION LAUNCHES 13 FISHING TO OVER 25 COUNTRIES WITH SUCCESS



RAPALA VMC CORPORATION LAUNCHES 13 FISHING TO OVER 25 COUNTRIES WITH SUCCESS

During the past 12 months Rapala VMC Corporation has been working tirelessly with 13 Fishing's development team to prepare market-specific rods, reels, and lures for the international angling community.

Now, one of the fastest growing recreational fishing brands in USA, 13 Fishing, has started to fill retail stores, tackle bags, rod holders and the hands of anglers around the world as Rapala VMC Corporation begins its rollout of the Florida-based fishing tackle brand globally.

Despite these extraordinary times, the recreational fishing industry has seen exceptional participation growth in 2020 in many markets as people rediscover or try new outdoor hobbies in wake of the global pandemic that has impacted everyone. 13 Fishing's international launch has been met with the same positive enthusiasm and 'Make Your Own Luck' attitude that the brand represents, delivering a fresh spin on an otherwise stagnant fishing rod and reel market that's proven historically difficult to break into.

"We are excited to bring 13 Fishing's edgy identity to a global audience," says Jari Kokkonen, Director of Growth & Innovations. "13 Fishing reminds us of what fishing is all about. Fishing is not about the number of ball bearings or some fancy new reel coating that can't be explained. It's about getting out there and challenging yourself. Relying on your senses and giving it everything you've got."

Its unconventional approach to product development is one of the many things that sets 13 Fishing apart. During the brand's inception, 13 Fishing recognised that ice fishing anglers were overlooked by the industry and developed an entire program that redefined the sport of ice fishing as we know it. From there the brand's popularity exploded as it expanded this same out-of-the-box thinking to other fisheries, most notably to the North American bass market. Now, through the widest distribution and marketing network in the industry, Rapala VMC Corporation takes 13 Fishing global.

"13 Fishing's development team are a bunch of crazy-passionate anglers with an insatiable appetite for breaking down barriers," says Enrico Ravenni, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Rods, Reels and Lines for Rapala VMC Corporation. "We design products with the love of fishing as the first consideration - no gimmicks, just pure performance. Consequently, the consumer and retail demand for 13 Fishing's rods, reels, and lures inside and outside of North America is astounding. Our outstanding suppliers are fully booked for the foreseeable future with no signs of slowing down."

Mr. Ravenni went on to state that chain retail stores in Europe have been particularly eager to stock wide ranges of 13 Fishing, with good levels of pre-orders in some regions.

So, what next? Off the back of such a successful reception, Rapala VMC Corporation intends to further accelerate it's 13 Fishing international development initiatives in 2021 with a substantial rod range increase to an already extensive range, as well as doubling the spinning reel offering to meet soaring demand for the brand.

