Chemesis International Inc. Announces Partnership with the RESET Group

The Companies will work together to bring Chemesis' AI retail solution to Portland, Oregon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI.U) (OTCQB:CADMF) (FRA:CWAB) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), is pleased to announce a partnership with RESET & Produce Portland to bring the Chemesis retail experience to its multidisciplinary hype clothing and culture shop as a first step to expanding the Chemesis + CBD experience locally, regionally and nationally.

RESET is a multi-category brand + product development company, that believes everyone deserves access to quality cannabinoid products. Produce Portland is a multidisciplinary hype clothing and culture shop located in downtown Portland. The shop includes market consignments, lifestyle clothing including, apparel, footwear, accessories, and home décor. The shop is noted as a noteworthy destination for Portland culture and was inspired to bring back the Portland artist community.

The placement of Chemesis' VICKI AI retail solution will occur in the coming weeks, loaded with well-known CBD brands and products. The initial placement at Produce Portland is a non-traditional market and will provide valuable feedback for on-going sales strategies into this category. The data will provide valuable insight on millennial and generation Z consumer base, which will allow Chemesis to further refine its sales strategies.

"Chemesis employs a unique sales strategy that in addition to targeting traditional routes to market, there is non-traditional routes which build large scale brand and product awareness that is validated with this partnership," said President, Josh Rosenberg. "We believe we will gain valuable data from this placement with the RESET Group to further hone and target millennial and gen z demographics."

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Josh Rosenberg

President

About Produce Portland

Produce will be an experiential and service based destination that compliments an unconventional retail experience. Our goal is to create a casually social atmosphere for fashionista's, artist, entrepreneurs, and those alike that encourages conversation and caters to their lifestyle. Produce is not only a lifestyle brand that provides to men, women, and children, but a noteworthy destination for the Portland culture.

Produce was inspired by the lack of resources in the Portland artist community. The city has a plethora of talented individuals interested in fashion, art, and music, but we have yet to develop the platforms and guidance necessary to take many artists to the next level. Produce will fill help to fill that void and help bridge the gap in our community. Not only will "fresh goods" be available at your local Produce store through our curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories, & home decor, but we will create opportunities for the creative community of Portland.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis and its team are committed to building a strong unattended and attended retail model for the cannabis market across the United States. Chemesis' retail brand, Green Spirit Rx, will continue to provide consumers with industry-leading technology, the most sought-after products and education.

Investor Relations:

ir@chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing, including with respect to the Company's expectations regarding its supply and distribution arrangements, ability to realize benefits from its recent contractual arrangements, its plans to continue to develop dispensaries in Puerto Rico, and its ability to obtain licenses in additional jurisdictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected, including, but not limited to, in relation to executing on and maintaining its supply and distribution arrangements and recent contractual arrangements, in relation to developing dispensaries in Puerto Rico, and its ability to obtain licenses in additional jurisdictions. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Chemesis International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620111/Chemesis-International-Inc-Announces-Partnership-with-the-RESET-Group