The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 December 2020 TUI GROUP Full year results to 30 September 2020 2020 IN REVIEW · First half of FY20 opened with record bookings in January 2020, strong outlook and increased capacity planned for Summer 2020 · C-19 global pandemic led to a suspension of operations in March 2020 impacting most of our financial second half · Significant self-help actions taken to address the impact of the C-19 pandemic, with cash fixed costs reduced by more than 70% during the immediate lockdown period and substantial reduction in cash capex · Swift and disciplined liquidity management during the crisis including three support packages agreed · Liquidity further enhanced with completion of compensation agreement with Boeing as well as Hapag-Lloyd Cruises disposal to TUI Cruises in a challenging market environment · Global Realignment Programme launched to permanently reduce costs - target increased from €300m to €400m p.a. · TUI was the first tour operator to successfully restart across multiple markets and destinations as travel restrictions eased worldwide from mid-June, demonstrating the advantage of our integrated and diversified business model FY20 RESULTS · As a result of C-19 travel restrictions during Summer 2020, FY20 revenue declined by 58% with a full-year Group underlying EBIT loss of €3.0bn1 · Full-year customer volume of 8.1m, down 62% on prior year, as direct result of imposed travel restrictions (FY19: 21.1m). Since restart of operations in mid-June, more than 2m customers have enjoyed their holidays with us · Dividend suspended as required by terms of German Support Packages 1 At constant currency LATEST DEVELOPMENTS · As a result of the increasing travel restrictions caused by the rising number of infections and the associated later booking behaviour of some customers, we currently expect to operate an adjusted capacity2 of 20% for Winter 2020/21 which will be weighted towards our financial Q2. We continue to expect to operate an adjusted capacity2 of 80% for Summer 2021, which will be flexed as we gain more visibility on future imposed travel restrictions · Agreed additional support package for €1.8bn with Unifirm Ltd, a syndicate of underwriting banks, KfW and the German Economic Support Fund (Wirtschaftsstabilisierungsfonds - WSF), strengthening our position and providing sufficient liquidity reserves in this volatile market environment · As at 30 November 2020, cash and available facilities on a pro forma basis including additional support package would amount to €2.5bn, post €300m anticipated senior notes redemption · On 15 March 2020, the Executive Board of TUI AG withdrew its guidance for financial year 2020 in view of the significant uncertainties relating to future developments and still feels unable to announce specific guidance in light of the ongoing situation 2 Adjusted capacity refers to capacity % planned to be operated versus 2019 programme EXECUTIVE SUMMARY · Transformed TUI will be leaner, less cost, less capital intensive and more digital, driving return to profitable growth · Strongly positioned to benefit from market recovery, resuming growth trajectory · Optimised investments and accelerated digitalisation will increase agility and strengthen TUI's competitive position ANNUAL REPORT AND FY20 RESULTS INVESTOR & ANALYST AUDIO WEBCAST Our year-end announcement and a full copy of our Annual Report can be found on our corporate website: http://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors [1]. An audio webcast for investors and analysts will take place today at 08.00 GMT / 09.00 CET. Our year-end presentation alongside details of the webcast, will be made available via our website beforehand. FY20 KEY FINANCIALS (IAS 17 basis) Year ended 30 September €m 2020 2019 Change Adjusted7 Revenue 7,953 18,928 -58.0% Underlying EBIT3 -3,033 894 n.a Reported EBIT4 -2,963 769 n.a (Loss)/Earnings before tax5 -3,129 691 n.a Group (loss)/profit attributable -3,077 532 n.a to shareholders of TUI AG Underlying (loss)/earnings per -€5.45 €0.89 n.a share6 Dividend per share €0.00 €0.54 n.a Net (debt)/cash -4,557 -910 -3,647 3 Underlying EBIT has been adjusted for gains on disposal of investments, major gains and losses from the disposal of assets, major restructuring and integration expenses. The indicator is also adjusted for all effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments. 4 Reported EBIT comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and result from the measurement of interest hedges 5 For reconciliation of loss/earnings before tax to underlying EBIT, please refer to page 58 of the Annual Report 6 For calculation of underlying loss/earnings per share please refer to page 32 of the Annual Report 7 FY19 figures adjusted as a result of revised classification of certain expense items to cost of sales and revisions to PPAs, please refer to page 155 of the Annual Report for further details FY20 RESULTS · In line with our achieved cost reductions, underlying EBIT for the year was a loss of -€3.0bn at constant currency, down €3.9bn on prior year. The year-on-year movement reflects the significant impact of C-19, as shown below. In €m (IAS 17 basis) FY19 Underlying EBIT 893 5M (Oct 19 to Feb 20) Underlying performance incl. +97 one-offs FY20 Pre-C-19 Underlying EBIT at constant currency 990 C-19 Impact H2 MAX costs impact YoY (non-repeat of FY19 Q4 impact of +144 €144m) -3,416 C-19 Impact all other -505 C-19 Impairments -248 C-19 Hedging Ineffectiveness FY20 Underlying EBIT at constant currency -3,035 Foreign exchange translation 2 FY20 Underlying EBIT at actual rates -3,033 Underlying FY20 at FY19 Variance at FY20 at Variance at EBIT in constant constant actual €m currency currency rates rates1 rates actual rates (IAS 17 basis) Hotels & -379.7 451.8 -831.5 -399.6 -851.4 Resorts Cruises -327.0 366.0 -693.0 -322.8 -688.8 TUI Musement -116.6 55.7 -172.3 -114.6 -170.3 Holiday -823.3 873.5 -1,696.8 -837.0 -1,710.5 Experiences Northern -984.4 58.5 -1,042.9 -975.1 -1,033.6 Region Central -620.8 101.9 -722.7 -619.8 -721.7 Region Western -445.7 -28.6 -417.1 -440.8 -412.2 Region Markets & -2,050.8 131.8 -2,182.6 -2,035.7 -2,167.5 Airlines All other -160.8 -111.8 -49.0 -160.2 -48.4 segments Total TUI -3,035.0 893.5 -3,928.3 -3,032.8 -3,926.3 Group · Hotels & Resorts saw the majority of the portfolio closed during the height of the pandemic, with around 40% of our 355 group hotels operating by the end of the financial year. · Our model of diversified locations has been an advantage during the pandemic, with differing regional restrictions enabling an earlier reopening of some of our destinations, such as in Germany, Mexico and Egypt which were able to host domestic customers. · Underlying EBIT loss of €380m at constant currency reflects lost contribution attributable to forced closures across our business in the third quarter, limited capacity operated during the final quarter and impairment charges amounting to €205m, triggered by C-19 related WACC increases, under IAS 36. · FY occupancy rate declined by 16% pts to 66% with average rate per bed improving by 8% to €71 as a result of mix. · For further commentary and brand split for Hotels & Resorts, please see page 61 of the Annual Report. · Cruise has been heavily impacted as travel restrictions triggered worldwide port closures resulting in cancelled itineraries across all three brands during the third quarter. · We have been one of the few cruise operators who have been able to restart partial operations during the fourth quarter, with Germany permitting sailings within European waters for TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. · Marella Cruises operations remained suspended as at the end of the financial year in line with UK government advice. · Underlying EBIT loss of €327m at constant currency, reflects limited restart of operations during our key second half, and impairment charges of €150m for Marella Cruises, triggered by C-19 related WACC increases, under IAS 36. · For further commentary and brand split for Cruise, please see page 62 of the Annual Report. · TUI Musement (renamed from Destination Experiences as of 1 October 2020)

