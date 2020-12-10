Technavio has been monitoring the automotive V2X antenna market and it is poised to grow by 35.60 mn units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive V2X Antenna Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive V2X antenna market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The V2V segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The drive toward autonomous vehicles is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 46% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amphenol Corp., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., HARADA INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Laird Connectivity, Qorvo Inc., Schaffner Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., Yageo Corp., and YOKOWO CO. LTD are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles. However, frequent technology advances and upgrades might hamper growth.
- How big is the North American market?
North America dominated the market with a 42% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., HARADA INDUSTRY CO. LTD., Laird Connectivity, Qorvo Inc., Schaffner Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., Yageo Corp., and YOKOWO CO. LTD are some of the major market participants. Although the rising embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, frequent technology advances and upgrades are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive V2X antenna market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive V2X Antenna Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive V2X Antenna Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- V2V
- V2I
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Automotive V2X Antenna Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive V2X antenna market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive V2X Antenna Market Size
- Automotive V2X Antenna Market Trends
- Automotive V2X Antenna Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the drive towards autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive V2X Antenna Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Automotive V2X Antenna Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive V2X antenna market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive V2X antenna market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive V2X antenna market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive V2X antenna market vendors
