Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of a shares repurchases dated 1 December 2020 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per day

(number of

shares) Weighted average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/12/2020 FR0013230612 31837 24.0 XSGA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005833/en/

Contacts:

Tikehau Capital