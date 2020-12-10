Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of a shares repurchases dated 1 December 2020
Name of the
issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated
Weighted
average price
Market (MIC
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
01/12/2020
FR0013230612
31837
24.0
XSGA
