The new nuclear waste management market research report from Technavio indicates positive growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the low LCOE in nuclear power generation", says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the nuclear waste management market size to grow by 58.61 thousand tons during the period 2020-2024.

Nuclear Waste Management Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The nuclear waste management market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.18%.

Based on the reactor type, the PWR segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the increased use of PWR reactors for the generation of nuclear power.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

48% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The market growth in Europe will be driven by the need to upgrade the aging nuclear power reactor fleet in the region.

France is the key market for nuclear waste management in Europe.

Notes:

The nuclear waste management market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The nuclear waste management market is segmented by Type (PWR, BWR, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AREVA Holding, Augean Plc, Bechtel Corp., BHI Energy, Chase Environmental Group Inc., Holtec International, North Wind Group, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, TUV NORD AG, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA.

