TAITRA Launches Online Medical Show

TAIPEI / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2020 /Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the operator of the nation's largest B2B portal Taiwantrade.com, has launched the 2020 Medical Online Show.

The dedicated online showcase houses 700 medical products from 28 leading medical suppliers. A creation of such online exhibition, TAITRA believes, not only will make a contribution to the global medical and healthcare industries during the pandemic, but will help Taiwan's suppliers gain enormous publicity. In meeting global demands for pandemic prevention, TAITRA also created the Anti-epidemic and Stay-at-home Economy online showcases, which cover 20,000 products from 15 industries.

Taiwantrade.com, the largest B2B portal in Taiwan with an annual traffic of 32.5 million visitors, is sponsored by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and organized by TAITRA. In February, inquiries from worldwide buyers on the website grew 170% compared to the previous month.

According to TAITRA Digital Commerce Department Director Chen Ling-chun, the pandemic led to a drastic increase in the number of inquiries for healthcare products on the website. Inquires for stay-at-home products also rose sharply due to the deployment of lockdowns and quarantines worldwide. Catering to the global demand for stay-at-home supplies, many companies had begun to offer new lines of home entertainment and instant food products.

Visit the 2020 Medical Online Show

https://medical.taiwantrade.com/mp/online-show.

Featuring 28 leading medical suppliers and 700 medical products.

Visit the Anti-epidemic Economy showcase

https://anti-epidemic.taiwantrade.com/

Over 10,000 products from 7 major industries - medical consumables, diagnoses and monitoring, hospital & nursing equipment, surgeries and clinical treatment, pharmaceutical and health supplements, wound care, and first aid supplies & health supplies.

The Stay-at-home Economy

https://stayathome.taiwantrade.com/

Over 10,000 products from 8 major industries - audio video equipment, video games, video conferencing equipment, fitness & gym equipment, kitchen appliances, instant foods, computer peripherals & cellphones/tablets, and tabletop games & DIY handicraft materials.

Media Contact

Company:TAITRA

Contact:Ling-Chun Chen

Email:lingchun@taitra.org.tw

Website:www.taitra.org.tw

SOURCE: TAITRA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620519/TAITRA-Launches-Online-Medical-Show