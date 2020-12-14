Technavio estimates the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market is expected to grow by USD 55.76 million during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising number of surgeries and emergency cases. However, the intense competition among vendors leading to price reductions might challenge growth.

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum demand for single-use laryngeal masks in 2019. Single-use laryngeal masks are soft, inflatable, disposable plastic devices that can directly go inside the mouth to the deep throat and do not enter the windpipe like ETTs. Also, they are less irritating to the airway when compared with ETTs. These benefits are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market: Geography Landscape

43% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as increasing adoption of advanced technologies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and the presence of prominent vendors are fueling the growth of the anesthesia laryngeal masks market in North America.

The US is a key market for anesthesia laryngeal masks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW.

Major Three Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market Vendors:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates its business through segments such as Visualisation, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring Diagnostics. The company offers Ambu AuraStraight disposable laryngeal mask.

Besmed Health Business Corp.

Besmed Health Business Corp. operates its business through the Product segment. The company offers Fleseal Disposable Silicone Laryngeal Mask.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers flexible anesthesia laryngeal masks.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

