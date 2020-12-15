Kolas University: The U.S. Cannabis Industry Gives Back This Holiday Season

KOLAS is one of many businesses helping to cultivate positive change this December

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / This year the United States faced an unprecedented number of challenges both economically and socially. With historically high unemployment rates, many individuals and businesses continue to feel the effects of the pandemic-induced recession. Recent reports show that nearly 12 million Americans will lose unemployment benefits this December when CARES Act provisions lapse, leaving individuals financially vulnerable right before the holidays.

In an effort to help support local community members, many cannabis-based businesses have stepped up to generate change in a meaningful way. Platinum Vape and its REACT Foundation plans to host various donation drives throughout December, including food drives at six KOLAS dispensaries.

"The holidays can be an extremely difficult time for many, especially those who are currently in a tight financial spot" claims a representative from KOLAS. "We are thrilled to be helping those in need, and we are proud to be active members of our community."

In 2021, the cannabis industry is also expected to create thousands of new job opportunities, helping to minimize the current unemployment gap. Currently, the industry directly employs over 243,700 full time workers in the United States, making it the fastest growing industry in America according to recent reports. Additionally, the industry continues to hire throughout the pandemic, further helping those who had been permanently laid off.

The professionals at KOLAS are excited to witness the positive impact the industry has on the economy over the next several years.

About KOLAS

KOLAS is a cannabis dispensary based out of Sacramento, California. As one of the fastest-growing essential industries, the experts at KOLAS actively seek to educate individuals on the advantages of cannabis products. As a means of doing so, the company offers various educational programs through KOLAS University and has graduated and certified over 150 cannabis specialists and brand ambassadors. As the government continues to legalize cannabis across the United States, the experts at KOLAS remain advocates of its many health-related benefits.

