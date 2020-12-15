VIP-Media: Money Avenue, LLC - The New And Better Way Of Banking You Need To Know About

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / Money Avenue, LLC is a digital bank that goes beyond what we know as banking today. With its official launch coming up in February of 2021, it will be one of the first banks to offer wealth-building services. Money Avenue offers banking that is faster, cheaper, and superior to that of traditional banks. Plus, you don't have to worry about the many hidden and unnecessary fees. A. Donahue Baker, one of Money Avenue's Co-Founders, shares:

"We don't just offer banking services of a savings and checking account or lending services for residential and commercial loans. We give you access to capital when others don't. We get each LLC you have at least $50k in credit. We joint venture and invest in businesses and real estate deals when other banks won't."

Hence, Money Avenue focuses on offering banking services that create more businesses and real estate development in our communities and is currently the 9th fastest growing Fintech in the country. Money Avenue will be offering digital banking services that include high-interest savings and checking accounts, residential and business lending, as well as insurance products, all with the aim of creating more entrepreneurs and helping everyday folk to build long-term wealth.

"In order to build wealth, generational wealth, you have to understand how to use debt safely and effectively. Our bank is built on that principle," states A. Donahue Baker.

If you have any sort of banking needs or even have a checking account, you should definitely be keeping an eye on Money Avenue. They are not only specialized in loans but also offer free checking and savings accounts with NO monthly balance fees! Furthermore, they also offer home loans and life insurance, and anything else you may need to create long-term wealth.

The steps to creating generational wealth through Money Ave are laid out in 6 simple steps:

Sign up and create an account. Encourage homeownership (acquire real estate). Lock your personal credit score at 720 and separate it from your business credit. Live off your business credit! Money Ave will help you create more business by helping you secure a loan of at least 50K, guaranteed. Get $1,000,000 in Business Credit Debt. Turn your debt into equity. Use Money Avenue products to create generational wealth.

Check out Money Avenue, LLC, and get started with better banking.

