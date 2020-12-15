

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) - Shares of the medical devices maker jumped 15% in after hours trading Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery said it received FDA clearance for the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System. X-Tack is a new, through-the-scope, suture-based device designed specifically for closing and healing defects in the lower gastrointestinal tract.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) - Shares of the outdoor sports products retailer gained 7% after the bell on Wednesday driven by second-quarter results. Second-quarter sales rose 65.7% to $79.1 million from $47.7 million, driven primarily by increases in both e-commerce and traditional sales channels. Profit were $7.3 million or $0.52 per share, compared with a net loss of $393,000 or $0.03 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.77 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.25 per share on revenues of $61 million.



Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) - Shares of the clinical-stage gene therapy company jumped 25% on Tuesday. The company after the market closed announced positive six-month follow-up data from low-dose cohort of phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for GM1 gangliosidosis. Initial data from the study in five patients showed that it was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile and provide early indications of clinical disease stability.



Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) - Shares of the nano-cap restaurant company jumped 15% in extended session Tuesday driven by fourth-quarter results. Profit for the quarter was $1.5 million or $0.12 per share, compared with a loss of $4.2 million or $0.33 per share last year. Revenues were $28.3 million, compared to $28.5 million last year.



Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Shares of the medical devices maker slipped 6% in extended trading hours on Tuesday after the company announced a voluntarily recall of the Penumbra JET 7 Reperfusion Catheter with Xtra Flex technology because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use.



DISH Network Corp. (DISH) - Shares of the company slipped nearly 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. DISH Network announced plans to offer $2 billion convertible notes. The proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including 5G network buildout costs.



