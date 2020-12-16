The new high-pressure valves market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the high-pressure valves market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the need to protect assets deployed in a high-pressure environment," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the high-pressure valves market size to grow by USD 634.69 million during the period 2020-2024.

High-pressure Valves Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The high-pressure valves market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -3.50%.

Based on the product, the quarter-turn valves saw maximum growth in 2019. Quarter-turn valves are the most reliable valves when it comes to controlling the flow of liquid in high-pressure applications.

The market growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The trend of industrialization has given rise to onshore and offshore refining of oil and gas in the APAC region. APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for high-pressure valves in APAC.

Notes:

The high-pressure valves market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The high-pressure valves market is segmented by product (Quarter-turn valves, Multi-turn valves, and control valves), end-user (Oil and gas industry, Mining industry, Chemical industry, Water and wastewater industry, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Graco Inc., High Pressure Equipment Co., Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd., Nordson Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., The Weir Group Plc, and Valvulas Metalurgica Zaes SL

