Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 December 2020 at 9:30 am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 15 December 2020 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights		5.10% shares

5.05% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)5.09 shares

5.05% voting rights		0.98% shares

0.97% voting rights		6.07% shares

6.02% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305 27,949,928 shares

27,949,928 voting rights		 5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A27,949,928 shares

27,949,928 voting rights		5.03% shares

4.99% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical317,604 shares

317,604 voting rights		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash29,841 shares

29,841 voting rights		0.01% shares

0.01% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B347,445 shares

347,445 voting rights		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
