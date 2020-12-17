New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - DGTL Holdings Inc. ( TSXV: DGTL ) ( OTCQB: DGTHF ) ( FSE: A2QB0L ) ("DGTL" or the "Company") today announced that, further to its press release of November 25, 2020, it has increased its non-brokered private placement financing of common shares (the "Offering"). The Company now intends to raise aggregate proceeds of up to $2,000,000 by the issue of up to 5,714,285 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.35 per Share.

A finder's fee in shares, cash, warrants or a combination of all may be payable in connection with this placement which will not exceed the maximum allowable under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering and finder's fee are subject to completion and execution of appropriate documentation and acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of TSX-V approval and other requisite approvals. All of the securities issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after date of issuance.

---

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. trades its common shares on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "DGTL".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70475