Novaremed AG (Novaremed), a clinical-stage Swiss biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of NRD135S.E1 for the treatment of Painful Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (PDPN).

"By awarding Fast Track Designation to NRD135S.E1, an investigational candidate for the treatment of PDPN, the FDA has recognized its potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with this debilitating disease. This is an excellent acknowledgement as we plan to initiate our Phase 2b study," said Sara Mangialaio, MD, PhD, Head of R&D and CMO of Novaremed. "FTD is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational treatments that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs in serious conditions."

About Fast Track Designation

Fast Track Designation is an FDA process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review of, medicines to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical need. The FDA created this process to help deliver important new drugs to patients earlier, and it covers a broad range of serious illnesses. Fast Track Designation can lead to an Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if certain criteria are met.

Notes to the Editor:

About Novaremed

Novaremed Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Novaremed AG was founded in 2008 in Israel and Novaremed AG was founded in 2017 in Switzerland. Novaremed Ltd is developing NRD135S.E1, an orally active non-opioid small molecule with a novel mechanism of action against PDPN. In a Phase 2a Proof of Concept study, NRD135S.E1 showed clinically relevant reduction in patient-reported pain and an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Novaremed Ltd is currently preparing to conduct a Phase 2b study in PDPN patients in USA.

