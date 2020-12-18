EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting



18-Dec-2020 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 18 December 2020 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announces that today its shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

Today's Extraordinary General Meeting was held without the physical participation of shareholders, in accordance with the provisions as stipulated in the Ordinance of the Federal Council of Switzerland on the policies for combatting the coronavirus (COVID-19-Ordinance 3). Shareholders were asked to exercise their voting rights by giving a power of attorney and related instructions to the independent proxy, either by returning the proxy form or by exercising their voting rights online.

The meeting took place at Medacta's headquarters in Castel San Pietro (TI) in the presence of the independent proxy Fulvio Pelli, Medacta's CEO, Francesco Siccardi, Medacta's Chairman, Alberto Siccardi and the Secretary of the Board, Donato Cortesi. A total of 18,464,747 shares were represented by the independent proxy, representing approximately 92% of Medacta's share capital.

The General Meeting approved the election of Riccardo Braglia as a new member of the Board of Directors, which is therefore composed of Alberto Siccardi as Chairman, Maria Luisa Siccardi Tonolli as Member, Victor Balli as Lead independent Member, Riccardo Braglia as independent Member and Philippe Weber as independent Member. All members will be in office until the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2020.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Mr Braglia as member of the Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Committee is now composed of the independent directors Philippe Weber (chairman) and Riccardo Braglia (member).

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors met and decided on a new streamlined composition of the Audit Committee. Victor Balli was confirmed as chairman and Maria Luisa Siccardi as member.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available in due course at:

https://www.medacta.com/EN/agm

Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianna La Rana, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 91 696 14 95

investor.relations@medacta.ch



About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.