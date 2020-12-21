Happy Supplements Inc.: Happy Supplement Inc. Appoints Beverage Executive Steve Pear as New Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Rising CBD beverage company Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:FITT) (the "Company") announces industry leader, Steve Pear as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Pear has also been appointed a director of the Company. Michael Gonzalez has stepped aside as CEO and will now be the Company's Chief Innovative Officer.

The 30+ year corporate beverage executive whose background includes leading industry titans like Coca-Cola, MillerCoors, and Odwalla Inc., brings a very diverse skill set that includes, sales, general management, operations and business development to Happy Supplements. Before joining Happy Supplements, Mr. Pear was CEO at Cheribundi, a start-up functional tart cherry beverage, and before that, President of Odwalla leading the US business unit. Mr. Pear's background also includes holding the Senior Vice President position at Coca-Cola and Vice-President position at Coors Brewing Company.

"I am more than excited to join the Happy Supplements team and look forward to building on the foundation Michael Gonzalez had already set. Happy Supplements' innovation is unique and brings disruptive technology to the marketplace. I believe with the innovation set forth and market exposure, Happy Supplements will be a leading CBD beverage company in the near future," stated Steve Pear, Chief Executive Officer.

"During this time of transformation and growth, there is no better person to lead Happy Supplements than Steve Pear," said Michael Gonzalez, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of the Company.

"Steve is a seasoned veteran in developing early beverage companies, and we are confident in his abilities to solidify Happy Supplements as a leading CBD beverage company. We could not be more excited to have Steve Pear join us," said Chris Delgado, Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

In his role at Happy Supplements, Mr. Pear will be responsible for aligning and driving the Company's vision, innovation technology, product development and US distribution. Mr. Pear will also provide business direction to extend Happy Supplements' strategy across all sales channels and seek strategic business opportunities.

About Happy Supplements, Inc.

Happy Supplements Inc. is an innovative beverage cannabis company focused on delivering high quality CBD beverages both online and through local market retailers. Happy Supplements utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences with their customer base while demonstrating their innovative beverage technology.

