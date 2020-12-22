Kolas University: KOLAS Energy Joins Forces with Israeli High-Tech Company, Growor Inc.

KOLAS announces its partnership with an Israel-based biotechnology company that manufactures high-tech growing solutions for indoor cultivation

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2020 / KOLAS Energy (a division of Sacramento-based KOLAS), and industry-leading Israeli software company Growor Inc. have unveiled their plans to develop a sustainable and efficient means to cultivate cannabis, hemp and ultimately, other agricultural plants.

KOLAS Energy and Growor Inc. will utilize state-of-the-art co-generation micro turbines and integrated solar PV arrays to implement a joint flagship growing project in Sacramento with the goal of becoming one of the most advanced cultivators in the U.S. with the support of Israeli technology.

"As one of the nation's fastest growing industries, it's important that we develop an innovative and sustainable means of cultivation," states Garib "Justin" Karapetyan, CEO of KOLAS. "We wish to develop a universal standard and a net zero energy state. Who better to learn from than Israel?"

Reports indicate that California is the largest cannabis market in the U.S and is projected to have a $10 billion economic impact by 2022. Global projections are expected to reach $22 billion by 2022. New regulations and the legalization of cannabis in various states continue to lead to market expansion.

"We are appreciative of the ongoing industry support" Karapetyan added. "We look forward to growing our businesses and the successful outcome of this large-scale initiative."

About Growor Inc.

Growor Inc. is a software-driven company that develops and manufactures high-tech growing solutions for indoor cultivation. Using LED lighting and monitoring systems, their patented technology helps growers increase production yield, enhance fruit quality, and optimize time cycles.

For more information, please visit the official site here.

About KOLAS

KOLAS is a vertically integrated-horizontally diversified cannabis and hemp company based out of Sacramento, California. Being part of one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States, KOLAS also provides services and real estate to the specialized cannabis and hemp industries including compliance, SOPs, and business "best practices".

For more information, please visit the official site here.

