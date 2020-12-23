Technavio has been monitoring the herpes treatment market and it is poised to grow by 677.02 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the herpes treatment market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



Rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 677.02 mn.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 677.02 mn.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., are some of the major market participants.



Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

The increasing prevalence of herpes infection is one of the major factors driving the market.



The increasing prevalence of herpes infection is one of the major factors driving the market.

The Asia region will contribute to 38% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Maruho Co. Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of herpes infection will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this herpes treatment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Herpes Treatment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Herpes Treatment Market is segmented as below:

Type Herpes Zoster Herpes Simplex

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Herpes Treatment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The herpes treatment market report covers the following areas:

Herpes Treatment Market Size

Herpes Treatment Market Trends

Herpes Treatment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising prevalence rate of shingles in the older population as one of the prime reasons driving the herpes treatment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Herpes Treatment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist herpes treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the herpes treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the herpes treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of herpes treatment market vendors

