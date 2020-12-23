Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Forbes Says Xtreme Fighting Championships Is Poised To Gain Massive MMA Market Share In 2021

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2020 / (OTC PINK:DKMR) Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is being hailed by global media powerhouse Forbes as an organization that is "poised to gain massive MMA market share in 2021" after its historic relaunch event in November on NBC Sports and Telemundo Universo.

The feature, written by journalist Peter Khan, details what differentiates XFC from other organizations in the combat sports sphere, and why MMA fans can't wait to see what happens next in the XFC Hexagon in 2021.

"What makes XFC unique is they have the ability to create ownership among the fighters so that when they enter the Hexagon they perform like they own the XFC," Forbes' Khan wrote, adding, "While the XFC moves into 2021 and XFC 44, it's also looking to move the stock from the OTC to the Nasdaq, however, the core interest and heartbeat of XFC according to (President Myron Molotky), 'Is to provide the most entertaining and exciting MMA fights for the fans while building the roster of world-class athletes to put on the most violent display of MMA that the world has ever seen.'

Here's a link to the feature: https://www.forbes.com/sites/peterkahn/2020/12/20/how-the-xfc-relaunch-paved-the-way-to-gain-massive-mma-market-share-in-2021/'sh=5d98bf3a706c

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

