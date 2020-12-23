Independent Tankers Corporation Limited: ITCL - 2020 Annual General Meeting

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on December 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than four.

To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

To re-elect Inger M. Klemp as a Director of the Company.

To re-elect James Ayers as a Director of the Company.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.

To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$30,000.00 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 23, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act