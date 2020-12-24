Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2020) - Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for ball sports and an artificial intelligence analytics platform with an initial business focus on the global tennis market is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB® Venture Market. The up listing is effective as of the open of trading on December 24, 2020.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Eligible companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies are additionally required to meet a minimum bid price and may not be in bankruptcy.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone in the growth of Slinger as a company," said Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie. "Our decision to move up to the OTCQB Venture Market reflects the building interest in our story, and was the logical next step in our strategy as we work to maximize shareholder value. Trading on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility in the investment community, increase trading liquidity, open the Company to institutional investors, and broaden our shareholder base. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we remain focused on building Slinger to be a leading global sports brand."

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger Bag is lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag, and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car. It offers players the versatility to store all of their tennis gear including racquets, shoes, towels and accessories. Slinger is developing Slinger Bags for other ball sports as well as a disruptive artificial intelligence platform that will forever change how players of all levels train and optimize their game.

Slinger bag is currently available in 37 countries on every continent across the globe.

For more information or to order a Slinger Bag: visit www.slingerbag.com

For Investor Relations inquiries visit www.slingerbagir.com or contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For Slinger Bag media enquiries contact the Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com, at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law, Contact Shira@kalfalaw.com

About Slinger Bag® Slinger Bag® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger Bag® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger Bag® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher, Accessories and technology platform. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M in retail value of global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger Bag® is now primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher.

