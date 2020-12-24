Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 24, 2020) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing UB-612 a multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced an exclusive agreement with Aurobindo Pharma to expand its global development and commercialization of UB-612 to India and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) agency.

Key Takeaways:

Aurobindo Pharma has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize UB-612 in India and to UNICEF and non-exclusive rights in other select emerging markets

Expected to support up to 480 million doses of UB-612 for India and other countries





The mission of COVAXX is to democratize health and safeguard lives worldwide by tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic using cost-effective, scalable and proven science-based solutions. Produced from a commercially proven, vaccine platform, UB-612 is a multitope vaccine designed to activate both B and T-cell arms of the immune system. Preclinical studies have shown that the UB-612 vaccine candidate generated high titers of neutralizing antibodies.

COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc (UBI), founded in 1985, with headquarters in New York. The company is a scientific trailblazer creating technological firsts, including the manufacture and commercialization of more than 100 million antibody blood diagnostic tests and 5 billion vaccine doses against infectious diseases in animal health. With proprietary access to UBI's core technology platforms, COVAXX can develop and commercialize high precision antibody tests and a promising COVID-19 vaccine that together would form a unique Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Individuals (DIVI) system.



COVAXX is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic private company. While COVAXX and its partners support the global effort by the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO to develop, manufacture and distribute COVID-19 vaccines through a program referred to as the "Covax Facility", COVAXX and the Covax Facility are not directly related.



Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE: AUROPHARMA) (BSE: 524804) (Reuters: ARBN.NS) (Bloomberg: ARBP:IN), headquartered at Hyderabad, India, manufactures generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's manufacturing facilities are approved by several leading regulatory agencies like US FDA, UK MHRA, Japan PMDA, WHO, Health Canada, MCC South Africa, ANVISA Brazil. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over major therapeutic areas encompassing CVS, CNS, Antibiotics, Anti-Retrovirals, Gastroenterology, Anti-Allergies and Anti-Diabetics, supported by an outstanding R&D, manufacturing and distribution set-up. The Company is marketing these products globally, in over 150 countries. Aurobindo Pharma has several WHO prequalified products. The company has completed manufacturing for conducting Phase 3 of its Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) vaccine and expects to start Phase 3 trials for the PCV vaccine in early 2021.

