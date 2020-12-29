The urinary catheters market is poised to grow by USD 661.60 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Catheters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the urinary catheters market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising geriatric population with urinary incontinence.
The urinary catheters market analysis includes the product and geographic segments. This study identifies the growing demand for antimicrobial-coated urinary catheters as one of the prime reasons driving the urinary catheters market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The urinary catheters market covers the following areas:
Urinary Catheters Market Sizing
Urinary Catheters Market Forecast
Urinary Catheters Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Internal urinary catheters Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- External urinary catheters Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Coloplast AS
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Cure Medical LLC
- Hollister Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Teleflex Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
